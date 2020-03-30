Grade II-listed farmhouse next to one of Britain’s best surfing beaches goes up for sale for £1.7m

A farmhouse, three outbuildings and nine acres of land are on the market for the first time in more than a century. South Hole Farm, on the outskirts of surfer’s paradise Croyde, in Devon, has been kept by one family since 1917 and was a working farm until about a year ago. Now it’s on the market for £1.7million, offering buyers a seven-bedroom farmhouse, along with a range of stone and cob barns with planning permission to be converted into homes or holiday lets. The Grade II listed farmhouse, its three outbuildings and nine acres of land, are tucked away from the tourists and surfers who flock to the trendy resort every year.