PMDC restoration: fear of incarceration becomes tool of compliance for officials

Fear of incarceration seems more dominant than rules, as the secretary Ministry of Health complied with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders immediately, which had not been followed since February 11, when the court’s judge warned “the secretary will be sent to jail for six months if the PMDC is not opened in an hour”.

These remarks were made by IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Monday during course of hearing of a contempt of court against federal government, Ministry of National Health Services and other authorities concerned for non-implementation of IHC verdict of last month.

Soon after the remarks, the ministry of national health services issued a notification for partially de-seal of PMDC building and allow registrar for occupying his seat in the building.

The other employees, however, did not permit by the security staff to enter in the building and work.

In particular, in orders, the ministry mentioned PMDC Registrar (retired Brig Hafizuddin Siddiqui) as compliance of IHC directives. An official in the PMDC wishing anonymity said that by restoring only registrar, the ministry authorities are intending to create a fissure between registrar and other all PMDC staffers.

“Through this tactics, they want to manage Siddiqui as he is contractual appointee and his term would over after almost two years”, the official. However, Kayani not issued directives not only for restoration of registrar but for overall PMDC employees who are suspended udder presidential ordinance of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Non-implementation of previous court orders by the authorities made Justice Kayani exasperate as he remarked “by not implementing court’s orders is contempt”. He added “this is a slap on the court’s face. Such a behaviour does not suit the federal government”, adding that the government should be ashamed.

The court asked if the PMDC employees are getting their salaries or not. The lawyer of the employees said that the they haven’t been paid in over five months.

In October last year, around 220 employees of the council turned jobless in sudden as the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi promulgated of PMC ordinance. Subsequently the Ministry of National Health Services took over the PMDC building overnight and asked for suspension of the services of the council employees.

The move perturbed the council employees and the staged protest outside the building against the development. Afterwards, with mutual deliberation, the council employees challenged the ordinance in the IHC while the court suspended the ordinance accordingly and directed for restoration of PMDC and services of its employees. But compliance yet seems distance dreams, which is accelerating the hardships of these employees.

According to the details, the PMC presidential ordinance provides an unlimited autonomy to private medical and dental colleges as they will now be able to charge fees of their choice.

According to the ordinance, these colleges have been allowed to give marks or points for additional tests such as interview of students. Rather than following directives of the PMC, they will now be able to appoint faculty members on the directions of universities they are affiliated with.

Moreover, the ordinance will allow strict action against those doctors who have been protesting against the Medical Teaching Institution’s move for privatisation of public hospitals.

After March 2020, students after clearing the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) will have to clear the National licensing Exam (NLE) to start practice. Earlier that requirement was only for foreign graduates.

Sub-Section 3 of Section 19 states that admission to medical or dental programmes conducted by public colleges would be regulated as per the policy of provincial governments.

However, admission to a private college would be in accordance with the criteria and requirements stipulated by the private college at least one year in advance of the admission, including any additional entrance test as may be conducted by a private college subject to any condition imposed by the relevant university to which the college is affiliated.