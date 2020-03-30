Coronavirus: challenges and pitfalls

Misfortunes never come singly, as they say. From the loss of precious lives to collapsing healthcare systems, and from crashing economies to joblessness, the coronavirus pandemic has birthed a plethora of problems for the humanity. Countries which are already struggling with poverty, conflict or natural disasters, will be hit hard by the pandemic. Governments, medics and aid groups are firing on all cylinders to manage the crisis but are facing daunting challenges, and the worse is still to come.

Combating coronavirus starts with keeping the health workers and the community volunteers well. Medics can’t help others effectively unless they are themselves protected and safe. Same is the case with frontline public health workforce and volunteers involved in the coronavirus response. In its capacity as the leading humanitarian organisation of the country, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with other Movement Partners and local as well as international donors, has equipped its volunteers and healthcare workers involved in a massive countrywide campaign to raise awareness about the pandemic as well as screening and handling of suspected patients with necessary personal protective gear. Since the crisis is too big for the government alone to manage, the PRCS is in the process of arranging such protective equipment for the medics and paramedics serving at different public-sector hospitals and different corporate sector entities within the country and international donors are being approached to secure necessary funding.

The coronavirus has put lives of hundreds of thousands of people at risk across the world, not only due to the infectious disease itself, but for want of timely supply of blood. Those whose lives depend on regular transfusions are increasingly worried as the pandemic has brought voluntary blood donations to a virtual standstill. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world, a dangerous blood shortage threatens to create another public health crisis, amid warnings by medical experts that blood shortage might kill even more patients than the pandemic itself. Doctors across the world have sounded the alarm over blood shortages, and the situation is no different in Pakistan, where a number of surgeries have been delayed in the recent days and scores of people whose lives depend on regular transfusions are hopelessly wandering to arrange blood.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which runs its own Regional Blood Donor Centre (RBDC) at the National Headquarters in Islamabad, is also facing the same situation. It would usually collect 400-500 donations during any given month, which have now fallen to around a dozen units only. There are around 300 thalassemia-affected children registered with the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Pakistan Bait ul Maal in Islamabad only who need blood transfusion every month. The RBDC would cater to the needs of such hundreds of children every month, but with 90% of its incoming supply threatened by the cancelation of community blood drives due to closure of schools and offices and absence of walk-in blood donations, scores of lives are at risk.

There is no medical substitute for blood, and supplies need to be constantly replenished because blood has a short shelf life. Even though officials are urging people to stay inside and adopt social distancing due to coronavirus, it is completely safe to give blood. The PRCS RBDC has implemented new protocols to prevent transmission of coronavirus. Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. The hospitals are full. There are patients who need blood and cannot wait. If you’re sitting at home, anxiously reading this article, and apparently feeling helpless, blood donation is the real way to make a difference in such troubling times. Just rise to the occasion, it takes only an hour – or even less – to donate, to save a life.

NGOs and other humanitarian organisations also face a difficult balancing act of keeping their current operations intact while ‘pivoting’ to coronavirus and absorbing this new shock while maintaining the existing programmes. Experts believe responding to the looming emergency will be an enormous challenge for the humanitarian world which is likely to be working on the outbreak in the ‘most compromised’ and ‘most vulnerable’ settings. The scale of response needed, the operational and logistical challenges, the funding issues and coordination complexities are all daunting for them. Amid international flight bans and lockdowns, this could be an opportunity for local aid groups long hoping for greater recognition and resources. At the same time, donor countries which fund international relief programmes will need to show flexibility, as current projects will be disrupted and might need to change. The humanitarian organizations will need to look after their own staff and volunteers as well. Some aid staffers can also be reluctant to get involved as they might be fearful for their own health and safety of their families.

While, on the face of it, coronavirus is a health problem, it is more an economic nightmare. While it is the world’s biggest health emergency, there are fears it can lead to a catastrophic global economic crisis. Sweeping containment measures have disrupted markets around the world, including Pakistan. Workers and businesses across country are in similarly dire straits as consumers practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus and follow recommendations to stay home. The coming weeks are going to see a very sharp increase in unemployment and hunger. Rising to the occasion, the PRCS has planned a relief assistance programme to help vulnerable segments of the society survive the crisis. Volunteers of the PRCS are distributing ration bags and food among jobless daily wagers and the vulnerable across country. The PRCS is also in touch with local as well as international donors to expand the reach of this assistance programme.

As Pakistan teeters on the edge of potential disaster with coronavirus, it is time to get united and put in our best to fight this monster, rather than hoping for a miracle. The alternative is a disaster no country, or at least Pakistan, can afford.

The writer is Secretary General of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society