NAB allows Mir Shakil to visit his ailing brother

The National Accountability Bureau, referring to an application of Mir Ibrahimur Rehman, son of Mir Shakilur Rehman, has allowed Mir Shakilur Rehman to inquire about the health of his seriously ill brother Mir Javedur Rehman in Karachi on humanitarian grounds. Mir Shakil is allowed to go to Karachi for one day to inquire the health of his brother. Mir Shakil will remain in the custody of NAB.

The authority to grant remand – or otherwise, during remand – rests with the relevant respected court.

The accused or his heirs can submit their application in the relevant respected court for transit remand.