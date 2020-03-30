Not mulling over imposing curfew in Sindh: CM Murad

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that they were not mulling over to impose a curfew in the province instead they plan to impose further restrictions during ongoing lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have already imposed all restrictions that are considered necessary for restricting masses from coming out of their homes including closure of schools and transport,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off the Record’.

We do not want to give people a chance to come out of their houses, he said .

The chief minister said that they had to improve their testing capacity manifold as currently they have raised it to 2000 tests daily from 80 at the initial stage.

“We are collecting the samples from homes,” said Murad Ali Shah while applauding the Indus and Agha Khan hospitals for providing them with testing kits.

The chief minister said that they have no other option but to deliver ration to needy families at their door step. “Although the demand is massive but we have devised a strategy to carry it out and needy families will start receiving funds under relief package within a day or two.”

He said that if the lockdown was imposed 15 days before than they would have achieved far better results and by now they would have been planning to lift it. The chief minister denied that the government has placed a ban on movement of goods transporters. Shah lauded the clerics for understanding the government’s decision to ban congregational prayers in the province. “The mosques remain open and we have only restricted people’s entry on health grounds,” he said adding that the Ulema have also assured their support in urging masses to pray indoors due to the pandemic.