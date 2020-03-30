Practical steps for development of health sector govt’s priority: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that practical steps for the development of health sector were example of service to the nation in real sense.

In a tweet she said that the facts and figures proved that health sector never remained priority of former rulers. They inaugurated various projects only for their self- projection, she added.

She said that better health facilities for the people of Pakistan were top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said sizeable increase in health sector budget was reflection of the government’s sincere efforts to strengthen this important sector.

She said that all national resources were being utilised to overcome coronavirus and with the grace of Allah Almighty the nation would defeat the pandemic.

Separately, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a digital application was being launched for the registration of affluent people and charity organisations.

In a tweet she said this decision was made in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday. This step would improve coordination in public welfare activities and also help ensure timely distribution of ration and foodstuff among the deserving people, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned the youth the task of supply of ration and foodstuff at the doorsteps of the deserving people, but also decided to avail services of affluent people in this noble cause.

The SAPM said that this would be combination of the spirit of the youth and resources of the affluent people. She said that the youth have become harbinger of change, whereas the well-to-do people have come up with financial resources in fight against coronavirus.