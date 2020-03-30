Streaming services reduce quality to keep the internet functioning

With millions of people now self-isolating in their homes worldwide, the world’s internet infrastructure is being pushed to its limits. In order to ease the strain, major streaming services are finding ways to reduce bandwidth. YouTube began five days ago by making all videos default to “standard definition” or 480p. The program started in Europe but is now being rolled out globally. You can still choose to watch high-resolution versions by going into the settings and manually changing them, but for many video types and mobile users, the difference might not even be noticeable. Netflix is in a different position, having priced some of its subscriptions based on streaming qualities of UltraHD, HD and standard definition. But each of these resolutions have multiple streams, sometimes dozens, which use different compression settings to balance quality with network loads. By shutting down the top quality, highest bandwidth streams for each resolution, the company says it’s managed to reduce total Netflix traffic by 25 percent, while still delivering the resolutions people have paid for.