Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally jumps to 1670

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soared to 1670 after new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab with twenty-one death on Monday.

Total confirmed cases: 1,670

• Sindh: 508

• Punjab: 638

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 195

• Balochistan: 144

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 51

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 128

• AJK: 6

Deaths: 21

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 5

• Sindh: 7

• Balochistan: 1

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 2

• Punjab: 6

The global death toll from the Covid-19 crossed 30,000 as US President Donald Trump pulled back on putting the hard-hit New York region under quarantine.

Up to one-third of the world’s population is under lockdown as the virus leaves its devastating imprint on nearly every aspect of society: wiping out millions of jobs, straining health care services and weighing heavily on national treasuries for years to come.

Globally, the death toll has surged past 30,000 and officials in some countries say the worst still lies ahead.

But in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak first struck, officials took tentative steps back toward normality, partly reopening the city after more than two months of near total isolation for its population of 11 million.