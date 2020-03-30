Supreme Court suspends high court verdicts of releasing under-trial prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday wrapped up a petition challenging the exercise of suo motu powers by the judiciary and suspended all decisions taken by the high courts pertaining to the release of under-trial prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the appeal against IHC order regarding release of under trial prisoners due to threat of coronavirus spread.

During the hearing, CJP Gulzar Ahmed questioned under what pretence did the IHC give orders to release the prisoners. “How can the high courts take a suo-motu notice,” CJP Gulzar remarked.

It added if any order has been passed regarding the release of the prisoners and not given effect or implemented till now, the same shall not be acted upon until further orders by the Supreme Court.

The apex court further suspended the implementation of the Islamabad High Court’s orders regarding the release of under-trial prisoners.

They have been summoned before the court on Wednesday. Last week, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered the release of under-trial prisoners amid fear of coronavirus in the country.

The bench had also constituted a committee to materialize the release of 408 prisoners on bail. The committee included Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), deputy commissioner, I.G. Police and other concerned officials.

The Islamabad administration had earlier decided to release 230 prisoners in first phase on bail, jailed over petty offences.

Glaring omissions and mistakes have crept into the March 20 IHC order violating the law, the Constitution and public policy, the appeal had contended.