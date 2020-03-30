Zulfi sends Rs1 billion defamation notice to Khawaja Asif over Taftan allegations

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said he would take a legal action against PML-N leader Khwaja Asif for levelling a false accusation that he was involved in allowing pilgrims to go to their homes without completing a 14-day quarantine at Taftan.

According to details, Zulfikar Bukhari has sent Asif a legal notice and sued him for Rs1 billion for wrongly holding him responsible for pilgrims coming into Pakistan from Taftan.

Bukhari outlines that Asif — while speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on March 17 — had alleged that the he (Bukhari) “was responsible for allowing a flood of Zaireen [to enter Pakistan] from Iran without any quarantine or isolation as required by law and social responsibility norms”.

Bukhari has directed Asif to “withdraw, recall and retract the defamatory imputations”, in addition to making a public apology “to be broadcast and disseminated prominently” and “post the same on all online platforms and websites on which the [allegations] were posted”.