Dear ARY, Paris actually expressed gratitude

ARY recently ran a ticker regarding the Eiffel tower in France. It said that the monument is displaying the word ‘mercy’ on the tower.

The channel claimed that the country has done this to seek help and forgiveness from God.

However, lights spelled out “Merci,” French for ‘Thank you,” and “Stay at home” in English on Friday night along with the tower’s famous sparkling illuminations.

Health workers racing to save lives as France contends with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks have received a huge show of gratitude with the help of the Eiffel Tower.

The Paris landmark also had a message for the broader French public: Stay home.

The display of solidarity that started at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) coincided with the moment when citizens in lockdown across France have been cheering and applauding from their windows and balconies in support of doctors and nurses.

It appears that ARY not only mistook the language but also didn’t even know the spelling of the word they thought it was.

Netizens were quick to point out that it wasn’t true and ARY, during its coronavirus coverage, had made a mistake.

France: It’s merci, not mercy. ARY: Meri French, meri marzi. pic.twitter.com/M5AdU59haK — Sheikh Shawaiz Asad (@SHEIKHSSA) March 29, 2020

Our news channels losing its only brain cells in quarantine.

Did #ARYNews literally thought that Merci means Mercy?

I am glad France didn’t wrote Merci Beaucoup because ARY may have said they wrote “رحم بکّو”

Yar google translate he use kr lete! 😂 — Shughla Ismail (@ShughlaIsmail) March 29, 2020

French hospitals recorded nearly 2,000 virus-related deaths as of Friday, a figure that doesn’t include COVID-19 cases elsewhere. Health workers are straining to treat an ever-increasing number of patients, including nearly 3,800 in intensive care.