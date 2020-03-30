Grammy-winning country music star Joe Diffie dies after contracting COVID-19

Grammy-winning country music star Joe Diffie has died two days after revealing he had contracted coronavirus.

The 61-year-old had a string of hits in the US in the 1990s and had two albums that went platinum.

On Friday, he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 – the first country music star to go public with such a diagnosis.

The representatives of Joe Diffie confirmed the news of his death due to the health complications of the Coronavirus. Diffie made his diagnosis of testing positive for Coronavirus public. The fans and music lovers are shocked over the news of the singer’s death.

Diffie won a Grammy Award in 1999 for best country collaboration for the song Same Old Train with Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart and others.

His last solo album was 2010’s The Bluegrass Album: Homecoming. Diffie is survived by his wife, Theresa Crump, and five children from his four marriages.

Alan Merrill, best known for writing and performing the original I Love Rock’n’Roll with his band the Arrows, has also died after contracting coronavirus. He was 69. His daughter Laura Merrill said on Facebook that she was given two minutes to say goodbye to her father in the hospital before she was “rushed out”.