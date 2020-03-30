Coronavirus: Punjab restricts unauthorised officials to giving news on pandemic

Punjab government’s authorities have restricted unauthorized health staff from talking to the media in order to cope the fake news and misinformation regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The notification issued by Punjab government stated that in the wake of the prevailing situation of epidemic, a bunch of misinformation is being speared on social and electronic media.

Further, Provincial admintration of public sector hospitals and institutions which comes under Punjab’s Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, are then instructed to not provide any statement or interview to the print or electronic media about the crona virus without prior authorization from the relevant authority.

The notification also directed that a board of experts will be inducted, known as the Corona Experts Advisory Group, who will be responsible to the media for official information or expert opinion.

Notably, from offering unverified home remedies to tackle the virus, to floating fake advisories asking people to avoid foods such as ice cream and chicken, and sharing conspiracy theories, citizens’ phones are being flooded with misinformation.

The scale of the country’s social media usage complicates the fight against misinformation. Since the coronavirus outbreak last December in China, misinformation, especially through WhatsApp.

One message, claiming to be an advisory from UNICEF, debunked last week, asks people to avoid ice creams and other cold foods and recommends frequent washing of clothes because “corona virus when it falls on the fabric remains nine hours (sic)”.

Another recommends heavy Vitamin C intake, yet another message lists a do-it-yourself (DIY) detection test for the virus.

A similar message warns people to “not hold your thirst because once your membrane in your throat is dried, the virus will invade into your body within 10 minutes.”