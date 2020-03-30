Local rescue pregnant woman and her husband who walked down 100 km without food amid lockdown

An eight-month pregnant woman and her husband were offered monetary help and an ambulance in Meerut to cover the rest of their journey from Saharanpur to Bulandshahr after they were forced to walk over 100 km on their way home without food after their employer refuses to give them money, amid the lockdown. The couple, Vakil and Yasmeen, were helped by local residents Naveen Kumar and Ravindra in Meerut.

Ashutosh Kumar, the Nauchandi police station in charge, said Singh and the residents gave the couple food and some cash besides arranging for the ambulance to drop them to their village–Amargarh in Bulandshahr’s Syana.

Yasmeen told police they lived in a room offered to them by the factor owner. “But she asked us to evict him after the lock was announced and she refused to give us any money for our village,” she said.

With no alternative, the couple started hiking from Saharanpur on Thursday to arrive in their village. Yasmeen said they have had no food for the past two days due to the complete closure of the highway restaurant.

The three-week closure announced Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has left millions of workers jobless and forced them to walk hundreds of miles to their villages without any means of maintenance.