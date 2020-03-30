Six-month-old tests positive for coronavirus in Gujarat

A six-month-old girl has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) in Gujarat on Monday.

According to sources, initially the girl is suffering symptoms commonly associated with the condition over the weekend, including a dry cough, high temperature.

Later she brought at the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat and being treated positive for the diseases. It said that the minor and her father arrived in Pakistan from Spain two weeks ago.

One more coronavirus patient died in Punjab on late Sunday, taking the death toll to six in Punjab and 17 in Pakistan.

Notably, Pakistan army troops have been deployed across the country, assisting federal and provincial administrations in ensuring enforcement measures for containment of COVID-19 with focus on public safety.

All points of entries( POE) were being manned and monitored, establishment of joint Check posts and joint patrolling with other Law Enforcement Agencies ( LEAs) was being carried out effectively by the Army troops who were deployed in aid of civil power under article 245, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Army troops were also assisting in contact tracking, tracing to identify and isolate suspected individuals to ensure containment of COVID-19 or coronavirus spread.

According to local authorities in the northeastern province of Punjab, a 22-year old patient died in Faisalabad city.

“With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. The total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently, we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab,” Usman Buzdar, chief minister of Punjab tweeted.

There are 1,408 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to official numbers, 490 cases have been confirmed in the most populous province of Punjab, 457 in Sindh province, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107 in the Gilgit Baltistan region, 133 in Balochistan, 39 in Islamabad and two in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

A total of 25 patients successfully recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the country while seven patients are in critical condition.