Lockdown: Sindh govt announces to pay daily-wage earners

The Sindh government has announced to pay the daily-wage earners through a mobile wallet application due to the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The payment will be transferred through the application, the laborer would have to upload his CNIC number card and phone numbers at the nearest mobile market. The government in this regard, had asked the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank for help verifying them.

People who have a record of recently traveling abroad, except for Hajj or pilgrimages, would not be entitled to this money. Those with over Rs10,000 in their bank accounts would not be eligible for this scheme either, as per the government’s statement.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it is the Sindh government’s responsibility to provide food to daily wage earners if a 15-day off has been announced across the province.

Bilawal said no employer will be allowed to cut wages and the government will make sure companies disburse salaries on time.

Pakistan will have to deal with the coronovirus as well as the economic conditions developing due to a lockdown, he said, adding that the virus has to be fought together.