Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus

Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at his weekly blessing, delivered from the official papal library instead of St. Peter’s Square because of the lockdown in Italy, Francis specifically mentioned the appeal Guterres made in a virtual news conference on Monday.

Saying the disease knows no borders, Francis appealed to everyone to “stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favour the creation of corridors for humanitarian help, diplomatic efforts and attention to those who find themselves in situations of great vulnerability”.

Notably, more than 662,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 30,751 have died.

About a third of the deaths have been in Italy, where the toll passed 10,000 on Saturday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain.

Several explosions shook the Saudi capital Riyadh late on Saturday, which the Saudi-led military coalition blamed on Yemen’s Iran-aligned Huthi rebels, who have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities with missiles, rockets and drones.

The attack came with the Saudi capital under curfew imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pope Francis pointed out that Guterres’s call for a ceasefire came during “the current COVID-19 emergency, which knows no borders”.

“The joint commitment against the pandemic can lead everyone to recognise our need to strengthen our fraternal ties as members of one human family,” the pontiff said.

Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni government and the rebels all welcomed Guterres’s appeal.