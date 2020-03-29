Iqra’s tutorial on her everyday makeup look

As many countries around the world are in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are holed at at home and finding ways to keep themselves busy.

Popular actress Iqra Aziz wants her fans to have fun with makeup in quarantine. She shared a tutorial on how she achieves her everyday makeup look on her YouTube channel. She taught how to achieve a subtle daytime smoky eye look as well.

The starlet was earlier spotted getting her hair braided from her husband Yasir Hussain in a video she shared on Instagram

“Let’s do MAKEUP with someu FUN in this quarantine EVERYDAY MAKEUP | DAYTIME SMOKEY EYE,” she wrote.

