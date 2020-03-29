Sarwat shares creative ways to fight kids’ boredom during lockdown

Popular actor Sarwat Gilani has found a creative way to help keep the kids occupied during their time in quarantine.

The actress got crafty with her kids and took to Instagram to share a fun activity she did with them.

As she got her hands dirty to make something beautiful with paints, Sarwat shared the whole procedure with her fans.

These beautiful artworks are the end result.

Later, she also shared how to turn tissue rolls into stationary holders as her son could be seen decorating the holders in the background.