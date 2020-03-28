Punjab overtakes Sindh as coronavirus tally rises to 1,373 nationwide

The Punjab province overtook Sindh’s coronavirus patient tally reached 490, taking the countrywide tally to 1,373 on Saturday.

The most populous province of the country confirmed 490 patients after more cases reported across the province. Sindh officially reported 441 patients including 20 new cases.

In a tweet, Buzdar said: “With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. Total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab.”

With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. Total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab. This is a global health emergency and everybody needs to act responsibly and help us save lives. 1/2 — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 27, 2020

With more new coronavirus confirmed patients in Pakistan, the tally jumped to 1,373 on Saturday.

With 132 new coronavirus confirmed patients in Pakistan, the tally jumped to 1,326 on Friday, said the Ministry of Health portal at 10:10pm.

The good news is that two patients have been recovered in Balochistan from the deadly coronavirus.

As per the portal, there are 452 confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab (44 new cases today), 441 in Sindh (20 new cases), 132 in Balochistan (1 new case), 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (57 new cases), 92 in Gilgit Baltistan (7 new cases), 27 in Federal Capital (2 new cases) and two in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

There are 10 deaths reported so far with the addition of one patient died in the last 24 hours.