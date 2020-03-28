Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return to US after recovering from coronavirus

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have returned their home country, the US, as they defeated the coronavirus.

Both actors, who were tested coronavirus positive, spent weeks in isolation for two weeks to recover from the infectious disease. The husband and wife returned to their home in Los Angeles from Australia where they

The couple was spotted beaming with bliss as they touched down in Hollywood on a private jet doing a celebratory dance. They were also papped driving a Range Rover together from the terminal to their residence.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were in Australia for the pre-production of Biz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley film when they revealed earlier this month they had tested positive for the virus.

They were briefly hospitalized before being released into isolation at an undisclosed Australian residence. And he had tweeted this week that they were both feeling better before jetting back home.

Hanks shared multiple updates on Twitter during the ordeal to remind his followers of the importance of self-quarantine to stem the pandemic.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” Hanks wrote.

He added: “Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Earlier this week he revealed on social media that he and Wilson were starting to feel better, two weeks after testing positive with the virus, while she shared her quarantine playlist with fans.