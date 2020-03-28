22-year-old dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Punjab recorded its fifth death due to the coronavirus after young patient died at the Ghulam Muhammadabad Hospital in Faisalabad.

Confirming the news, the Faisalabad deputy commissioner in a tweet said the victim had been tested positive.

A 22-year-old youth, Muhammad Zeeshan, a resident of Kamalpur, became the youngest in Pakistan to die because of the coronavirus.

Moreover, on Friday, a man infected by the coronavirus died in Lahore.

According to sources, the latest victim was a 70-year-old patient, Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Sheikhupura – who died in a washroom of Mayo Hospital.

Sources revealed, none of the staff members in the isolation ward even touched the patient who continued shouting for help.

Reports suggest that patient was tied with the bed during the night after being shifted to the hospital due to respiratory problems.

The total known number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has risen to 490. Pakistan has so far reported 1,371 confirmed cases of the novel virus. The country has gone into a lockdown to prevent its spread.