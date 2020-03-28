Fawad slams Pakistani Universities for not developing research about COVID-19

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has slammed Pakistani Universities for not guiding the government any research about coronavirus, the disease that has affected more than 1200 people in the country.

He took to twitter and wrote that everywhere around the world, the universities were providing the guidelines to their governments through leading research and policy papers but not Pakistani universities.

Where are Pak Universities? Everywhere in the world Universities are providing guideline to the Govts through leading reserach and policy papers,why Pak Unis are silent spectators? We need to up the game…Vc’s must initiate reserach..up the game guys #coronavirusinpakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 28, 2020

Earlier, he said that Pakistan Science Foundation would launch a study today to find out that which human gender group is more prone to attract coronavirus and which is surviving the pandemic.

“We will bring 8000 more sanitizers in market, last week we sent around 2500, moreover the Pakistan Union Council(PUC) is keen to increase the number of working ventilators from 1500,to 3000” he said while talking to a private news channel.

NUST has made its own corona testing kits which would be provided to hospitals to minimize the expenses of testing as it did cost around 8000 Rs but after introducing made in Pakistan kits it would be around 2500, he mentioned.