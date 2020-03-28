Mazari appreciates measures taken by DC Islamabad over coronavirus

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari has appreciated Deputy Commissioner Islamabad’s work under difficult conditions due to the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Dr. Shireen Mazari wrote that apart from our amazing doctors, nurses and all the folk including police and military, who are in the frontline of the war against COVID 19, the good work is being done by the Islamabad DC and his teams.

Apart from our amazing doctors, nurses and all the folk including police & mly, who are in the frontline of the war against COVID 19, the good work being done by the Islamabad DC & his teams incl the ACs, under difficult & trying conditions must also be commended. @dcislamabad — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 27, 2020

Earlier, Shireen Mazari termed American sanctions on Iran amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic condemnable and inhumane.

The federal minister took to Twitter and weighed in on the situation saying that the increase of sanctions against a vulnerable Iran which has been shaken badly by the coronavirus was incomprehensible.

The tweet read: “Absolutely incomprehensible to see Trump Admin increase sanctions against Iran aggravating the pandemic in Iran resulting in more deaths and suffering. UN Human Rights Council & @mbachelet should take immediate note and act. Inhumane & condemnable @POTUS policy!”