American actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus

Actor Mark Blum, best known for featuring in movies such as “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee”, has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 69. The news of his death was shared by Rebecca Damon, the executive vice-president of Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, pic.twitter.com/aA3yPfOwh7 — Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020

During his career, Mark Blum has worked in theater as well as several films. He was famous for his roles in “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee.”

His other credits included the 2003 film Shattered Glass and a role in The Good Wife that he reprised in its spin-off The Good Fight.

In recent years he had a recurring role in the Netflix series You.

Madonna has paid tribute to Mark Blum, a co-star in the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan, after his death from coronavirus complications.

The US singer and actress remembered Blum, who played Gary Glass and died this week at the age of 69, as “funny, warm, loving and professional”.

“My heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones,” she wrote.

She remembered him as “a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend and a beautiful human”.