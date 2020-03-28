A team of eight Chinese doctors arrives in Pakistan today, to review government’s steps taken to check spread of Coronavirus and provide technical support.

The visiting doctors will review Pakistan’s measures against the coronavirus and provide the country technical assistance to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus has killed nine people in Pakistan and over 12,000 people are under treatment in the hospitals across the country.

Pakistan, despite its close proximity with China, remained unscathed until February 26 when a young man from Karachi tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had returned from Iran – one of the worst-hit countries.

After a brief pause following the first case, COVID-19 cases witnessed a sharp surge as more pilgrims returning from Iran tested positive.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has crossed 1,350 with 442 cases in Sindh, 490 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan, 180 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 103 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 27 in Islamabad and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The virus has claimed 11 lives in Pakistan. On the other hand, 25 patients have fully recovered.