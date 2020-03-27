Pakistan reports 10th coronavirus death

The death toll in the country from COVID-19 soared to 10 after Punjab reported its fourth coronavirus death on Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soared to 1286 after new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

As the last resort, the government on Monday summoned the Pakistan Army under Article 245 to assist the civilian administrations across the country in keeping the citizens indoors. In addition to it, the provincial governments have also imposed complete and partial lockdowns to minimize social interaction.