Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumps to 1286

The country has also reported nine deaths from the virus, with Punjab reporting its first death on Tuesday. On Sunday, Balochistan reported its first death, a 65-year-old man, under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Also, three Pakistani reporters have tested positive for coronavirus, it has been revealed.

As the last resort, the government on Monday summoned the Pakistan Army under Article 245 to assist the civilian administrations across the country in keeping the citizens indoors. In addition to it, the provincial governments have also imposed complete and partial lockdowns to minimize social interaction.

In Karachi, the police claimed to have arrested at least 119 people by the evening, registering 29 cases for the violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the wake of the government’s lockdown orders.

On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi urged law enforcers to avoid arresting people for minor violations of restrictions.

The president posted on microblogging website Twitter and also requested police, rangers and armed forces to implement social distancing on the streets. He also asked volunteers who are taking part in social, political and religious groups to serve in any campaign to keep a distance.