China sending medical experts to help Pakistan fight coronavirus

BEIJING: Vice Minister of China’s National Health Commission Zeng Yixin announced on Thursday that China will send a team of medical experts to Pakistan to work closely with the health authorities and provide assistance and expertise in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“As required by Pakistani side, China is preparing a medical team to visit Pakistan and this team of experts will pay field trips to different localities in Pakistan,” Zeng said while responding to a question by APP at a press conference on China’s cooperation with the international community in fighting COVID-19 held at China’s State Council Information Office.

Zeng said the team would be sharing its experience in tackling the disease with their Pakistani counterparts. He added that the Chinese team would also be discussing other assistance matters.

The vice minister said that China immediately shared therapeutic and prevention protocols with Pakistan when COVID-19 hit the country.

“We also shared with Pakistani friends, through video-link, China’s experience in treatment and containment,” he added.

Zeng Yixin also said that the Chinese authorities also had a very good discussion on other issues of Pakistan in wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s support to China against the coronavirus, Deng Boqing, Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency said that as China was fighting the epidemic at home, Pakistan extended great support.

Pakistan mobilised all possible medical supplies to support China and that measure had moved numerous Chinese people.

Deng said the two countries were facing similar challenges and China was ready to share its experience with Pakistan and provide Pakistan with badly needed medical supplies.

“As a matter of fact, we have already provided four batches of assistance to Pakistan in terms of testing kits, protective suits, facial masks, ventilators and other medical supplies,” he said.

Deng said for the next stage, the Chinese side also had a plan to provide more urgently needed assistance to Pakistan.

“In addition, we will also support Pakistan in building temporary quarantine hospital,” he added.

The Chinese government has provided 83 countries and international organisations with emergency assistance to battle the novel coronavirus.

The country has activity shared information about Covid-19, and enhanced technological exchanges with international experts.