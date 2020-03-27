Daily Times

Borris Johnson testS positive for corona

Web Desk

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

He posted a video on Friday morning on Twitter saying he has a temperature and a persistent cough. “I am working from home, I’m self isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said. “But be in no doubt that I can continue… to communicate with all my top team and lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

 

 

