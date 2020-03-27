Borris Johnson testS positive for corona

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

He posted a video on Friday morning on Twitter saying he has a temperature and a persistent cough. “I am working from home, I’m self isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said. “But be in no doubt that I can continue… to communicate with all my top team and lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”