From Zarbab to Haroon, the enigmatic Ali Abbas has kept us hooked!

He’s made us fall in love with him in Titli, and Kahin Deep Jalay yet has managed to make us despise him in Naqab Zan and Mera Khuda Janay.

Ali Abbas has managed to master the art of transformation, and there isn’t much to say when his entire body of work speaks for this fact rather convincingly. He has learned what it means to fully immerse himself into a role, where delivering the rawest and most authentic performances on the small screen.

Abbas’s quest to success started small, as we saw this handsome, brooding guy star in supporting roles on some of our favorite shows. What opened everyone’s eyes to his talent and acting mettle was his promising act in Tum Kon Piya, among an ensemble cast. Featured as Zarbab, he played the role of Ayeza Khan’s husband in the drama, and he brought his character to justice till the very end. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this was his breakthrough role in the industry, jumpstarting his career to become the method actor he is known to be today.

Taking a complete 360 turn with the next few roles, we saw him opposite Hania Amir in Titli, as this sweet and loving husband, who did everything in his power to make his wife happy. Ahmer was a one of his kind man, and Ali Abbas showed us the instincts of a natural screen actor with this role. Abbas has always been courageous in choosing roles; his body of work speaks for his versatility as an actor and how much he has worked to develop this natural talent over the years.

Over the past decade, Ali Abbas has been a small-screen constant, turning in an impressive variety of performances, all of which rely on his pliable talent. We saw him as the wicked and evil Basil in Khaali Hath, a performance that garnered him numerous praises from fans and critics alike. It was a character that was hard to perform not only because of the negative role but also because it was uncharted territory for the actor. So, when his recent drama Naqab Zan aired, and we saw Ali Abbas as Aamir, the stark difference in the way these two characters were performed takes you by surprise. Abbas was seen as the nefarious assaulter Aamir, a man with no shame, and he brought this character to life brilliantly.

Not that comparisons between performances and roles are justified; we have seen Ali Abbas grow into a method performer right in front of our tv screens. Trading on his magnetic quality to remain endlessly watchable, Ali Abbas has created quite a name for himself. His recent performance as Faham in ‘Kahin Deep Jalay’ as the gullible, sweet, and loving brother, brought such a different dynamic to this seemingly straightforward role.

What took us by a happy surprise, though, was watching him in Deewangi, recently. The complicated and intriguing story has just introduced him as Haroon- and we have seen Ali Abbas in a role like never before. This happy-go-lucky and sensible man has brought the much-needed flair in the drama, and this observation also perfectly sums up how Abbas has managed to bring the much-needed flair on the small screen with his performances. We can’t wait to see what he would be up to next.