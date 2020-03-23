How are introverts and extroverts viewing social distancing

A few days ago, my incredibly bored friend sitting miles away conducted a poll online, wherein she asked people what they are doing/watching to keep themselves amused in this period of self-quarantine and social distancing. I replied to her poll saying this pretty much sums up my regular life, since I identify as an introvert.

She wrote back: “So, how do you feel now that the entire world is espousing your way of life?”

I had just paused to reflect on the gravity of her statement, when another friend shared a crafty meme which suggested the coronavirus crisis would make no difference to the life of an introvert, since social distancing is their way of life, anyway. And I allowed some perverse part of my brain to imagine myself fist-pumping to the fact that my extremely extroverted pal(s) would now have to cancel on me, as opposed to me flaking on them, following a nationwide directive that social distancing be implemented pronto.

And as comforting as that seemed, I reminded myself that I am an introvert, not a sociopath. And the current global crisis does affect me. The uncertainty bothers me, as does the fact that my father is still expected to show up at work. I feel livid that people continue to panic-buy and stockpile essential and non-essential household items inconsiderately. I am shocked at the suggestion that cow urine be considered an antidote to the deadly virus. It makes me wonder if cow dung will be next – with a section insisting it be consumed as fritters with evening chai.

All of this troubles me; but, social distancing? Not so much.

I do not feel the urge to find out what others are doing to keep themselves entertained. I have been living inside my own head for ages now. I can continue doing that for some more time then. But does that, in any way, suggest that I enjoy isolation?

Pfft. No.

No introvert enjoys isolation. We just value ‘me time, me space’ more. Which is why, it is quite exasperating that people would use the terms ‘social distancing’ and ‘self-isolation’ interchangeably. I am not in isolation; I am with my family – cooped up inside the house, trying to keep myself and others safe.