Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘feeling better’ two weeks after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks announced Sunday night on Twitter that he and his wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their first coronavirus symptoms began showing. He encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and reassured them that “this, too, shall pass.” “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone,” Hanks wrote. “Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can and give up some comforts this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”