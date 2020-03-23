Rashid Latif calls for action against PCB for allowing online betting in PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called for action against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allowing online betting during the now-suspended Pakistan Super League. The board gave their commercial rights to a company who then signed a deal with a foreign betting company for the competition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed. “In other countries this practice betting is common in football and cricket but such a thing is out of question in Pakistan. I think Pakistan cricket board’s involvement in this is not legal and action should be taken over it,” said Latif. “I know we are dealing with coronavirus these days but in the future such a thing should not happen because it’s not good for the game,” he added. “All the stakeholders must raise this issue and request the government of Pakistan to look into this. We need to get rid of corruption if we want to save this game.” Bets were placed online from countries where the practice is legal, during PSL 5. The PCB, when contacted on Friday, said “one of our commercial partners made the deal with the betting site”. “Bets could only be placed from those countries, including England, where the practice is legal,” a PCB spokesperson clarified. The spokesperson also confirmed that the commercial partner struck a formal deal with the firm and gave it full betting rights of PSL matches. Yes, it did happen. But betting was not allowed from Pakistan because it is a crime here,” the representative added.