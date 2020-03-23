Former Indian cricketer suspended over sexual harassment, public shaming claims

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Atul Bedade was suspended from the position of Baroda women’s cricket team coach on Monday following accusations from senior members of the team. The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) took the action against the former cricketer after the claims of sexual harassment and public shaming were made against the former cricketer. A BCA official confirmed the suspension had taken place while claiming that it was standard practice in these cases. “Yes, he is being suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry by probe committee having one neutral member from outside BCA,” BCA secretary Ajit Lele said. “It is standard practice [suspension] after you receive a complaint of sexual harassment,” a BCA source added. Bedade however expressed his ‘surprise’ at the ‘baseless and false’ accusations leveled against him. “This has come to me as a surprise,” Bedade was quoted as saying. “This is all baseless and false allegations. I will put my side forward soon.”