Punjab calls for lockdown as corona cases cross 700 in pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Monday issued a notification according to which Pakistan Army troops were deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

All provinces reported new cases of the viral disease: Sindh has 396 cases, Punjab has 137, whereas Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have 104 and 27 cases, respectively. Islamabad has reported 10 cases so far, whereas Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan has 56 cases.

In the wake of the rising cases, the two major political parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other civil society segments, including lead economist Atif A Mian, have urged the government to impose a complete lockdown in the country before the situation goes out of hand.

“Necessary and/or unavoidable religious rites like last rites, Namaaz-e-Janaza, Burial and related events [were exempt] provided that all precautions against spread of disease are taken and a safe distance of 01 metre (3 feet) is maintained between people gathered in small numbers/ close family members after prior intimation to SHO of the area,” the notification added.

On Saturday, Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also announced a lockdown in the province from Saturday night till Tuesday morning.

The Sindh and Balochistan provinces already announced the same restrictions to stem the virus’ spread.

“Time for some tough decisions. CM [Chief Minister] Sindh has discussed with Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Khi [Karachi], DG Rangers & IG Sindh to ensure full implementation of Govt’s decision of keeping people at their homes. #SindhGovt will ensure that grocery & medical shops remain open As the number of patients of coronavirus has been constantly soaring,” tweeted Murtaza Wahab, Sindh government spokesm