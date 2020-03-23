Punjab calls for lockdown as corona cases cross 700 in pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Monday issued a notification according to which Pakistan Army troops were deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.All provinces reported new cases of the viral disease: Sindh has 396 cases, Punjab has 137, whereas Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have 104 and 27 cases, respectively. Islamabad has reported 10 cases so far, whereas Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan has 56 cases. In the wake of the rising cases, the two major political parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other civil society segments, including lead economist Atif A Mian, have urged the government to impose a complete lockdown in the country before the situation goes out of hand.“Necessary and/or unavoidable religious rites like last rites, Namaaz-e-Janaza, Burial and related events [were exempt] provided that all precautions against spread of disease are taken and a safe distance of 01 metre (3 feet) is maintained between people gathered in small numbers/ close family members after prior intimation to SHO of the area,” the notification added. On Saturday, Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also announced a lockdown in the province from Saturday night till Tuesday morning.The Sindh and Balochistan provinces already announced the same restrictions to stem the virus’ spread. “Time for some tough decisions. CM [Chief Minister] Sindh has discussed with Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Khi [Karachi], DG Rangers & IG Sindh to ensure full implementation of Govt’s decision of keeping people at their homes. #SindhGovt will ensure that grocery & medical shops remain open As the number of patients of coronavirus has been constantly soaring,” tweeted Murtaza Wahab, Sindh government spokesm