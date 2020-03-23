Sindh Education Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Choosing to reveal the news through his Twitter account, the minister released a public statement video saying that although he felt fine, people who had been in contact with him should be wary.

گذشتہ روز میں نے کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ کروایا جسکی رپورٹ مثبت آئی ہے تاحال جو Symptoms اس وائرس کے بتائے جاتے ہیں ان میں سے مجھے کچھ محسوس نہیں ہورہا اور میں خود کو بالکل صحتمند محسوس کررہا ہوں اور اپنی ذمہ داریاں گھر پر isolation میں رہ کر ادا کررہا ہوں۔ شہری بھی گھروں پر رہیں pic.twitter.com/2vzS7qt0SY — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 23, 2020

However, the minister clarified that he has not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus and feels healthy.

He added that he has isolated himself since testing positive.

“If anyone feels the sypmtoms then get their test done and go into isolation,” Ghani advised the people who had met him.

“If your health deteriorates further, please get yourselves checked by a doctor. I consider it my responsibility to inform people so, that those who came into contact with me can also quarantine and self-isolate themselves as I may have transmitted the infection to them,” he concluded.