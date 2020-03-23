Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, March 23, 2020


Sindh Education Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Web Desk

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Choosing to reveal the news through his Twitter account, the minister released a public statement video saying that although he felt fine, people who had been in contact with him should be wary.

 

However, the minister clarified that he has not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus and feels healthy.

He added that he has isolated himself since testing positive.

“If anyone feels the sypmtoms then get their test done and go into isolation,” Ghani advised the people who had met him.

“If your health deteriorates further, please get yourselves checked by a doctor. I consider it my responsibility to inform people so, that those who came into contact with me can also quarantine and self-isolate themselves as I may have transmitted the infection to them,” he concluded.

Submit a Comment