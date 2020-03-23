Punjab to enforce lockdown for 14 days

The Punjab government on Monday decided to enforce lockdown in the entire province for next 14 days.

The decision was taken by the cabinet committee.

Earlier, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan government had imposed a lockdown throughout the provinces for the next 15 days.

Sindh has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with 352 confirmed. Pakistan’s tally is currently 803 with five deaths.

Following the CM’s message, police officers in different areas of Karachi started patrolling the streets to announce the government’s decision and to urge citizens to stay home from today (Monday).

Notably, with the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan soaring to more than 700 in the past few days, officials there have banned all international flights and have requested that security forces help institute a full lockdown in Sindh province, where a majority of cases have been reported.