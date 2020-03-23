Influential’s thrashing leaves man half-dead in Batapur

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally thrashed by some influential people of the locality.

The tragic incident took place in Batapur in the vicinity of Lahore. The video was posted on social media shortly after the attack.

In the video, four to five attackers are seen beating and robbing a man. They shout profanities and abuse him while he is kicked and punched.

The footage shows him being pummeled with fists, kicked and dragged down. One of the pack even holds the victim down while another beats his head with a shoe.

The relatives of the child appealed to the authorities for justice. The police has not taken any action yet.