New Zealand announces move to enter lockdown over next 48 hours

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (March 23) the country will move into its highest alert level, with all non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.

The move means bars, cafes, restaurants and cinemas will be shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, Ms Ardern said, adding that the country was well supplied.

All schools will be closed from Tuesday, she said.

“We are all now preparing to go into self isolation as a nation,” Ardern said in a news conference, adding that tens of thousands of New Zealanders could die without these measures.

People lined up outside supermarkets shortly after the announcement to stack up essentials, despite assurances from the government that there were sufficient supplies and stores will remain open.

Crowds were also expected at domestic airports as New Zealanders return home before complete lockdown takes effect for the next four weeks.

Police Chief Mike Bush said more officers will be seen across the country to make sure instructions are followed and order is maintained.

“These decisions will place the most significant restriction on New Zealanders’ movements in modern history,” Ms Ardern said. “This is not a decision taken lightly. But this is our best chance to slow the virus and to save lives.”

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand rose above 100 on Monday as the country reported 36 new infections amid growing pressure on the government to further tighten restrictions to contain the outbreak.

The nation’s top-50 share index plunged 10 per cent on Monday, extending its decline since Feb 21 to more than 30 per cent.