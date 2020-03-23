Afridi urges rich people to help poor amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi urged the rich people of Pakistan to help the poor citizens with ration in the time of crisis being faced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video posted on his twitter account, Afridi said that around 20 percent public with privileges has stored the food in the coronavirus outbreak situation.

However, the deprived people have no income to buy and use the hand sanitizers as these necessary items have been stocked by the have-ones, he said.

The cricketer said that Islam encourages us to assist the poor quoting the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) hadith “None of you will be a believer until you love for your brother what you love for yourself.”

“The poor cannot afford the high prices of these sanitizers or ration. I appeal to all people who loved me and supported me, to come forward and support the poor people,” he added.

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said : “None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself.” Related by Bukhari & Muslim#coronavirus #coronafreepakistan #social distancing #onenation pic.twitter.com/Ut7uzhpGOV — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 22, 2020

Afridi further said that he has also initiated distributing the ration bags among deserved people, adding that they were facing difficulties due to the scarcity of ration.