SHC suspends hearing of civil cases for indefinite period

Sindh High Court (SHC) has announced that the hearing of the civil cases at High Court and Districts courts will be suspended for an indefinite period.

In a statement, Sindh High Court Registrar said that High Court and Districts courts will only hear criminal cases and bail seeking petitions.

The Registrar further informed that all ladies’ staff and those staff members over the age of 50 to remain at their homes.

The registrar office further announced that all of the staff members that are above 50 years will remain at emergency call.

“Judges, chairmen and heads of the district and special courts will remain present in their offices,” the Registrar added.

Moreover, Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that it was really surprising that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not willing to lockdown the country.

In a statement, while criticizing the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Coronavirus has paralysed the world and is rapidly rising in Pakistan too.

He said that it was on the record that for his motives he locked down the country when he was in opposition and caused a big loss to Pakistan’s economy and it is really sorry to say that when the country needed it, he was unwilling to do so.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, “CM Sindh, on the directives and vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has taken right steps to tackle the situation created by Coronavirus.

He believed that sooner or later Federal Government had to follow the steps, taken by Sindh Government in the interest of the people to protect them from deadly Coronavirus.