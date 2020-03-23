Brazil’s football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus patients

Brazil’s football clubs were offered their stadiums to health authorities to turn them into field hospitals and clinics to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

More than half of the clubs in Brazil offered their stadiums to expand hospital capacity to deal with the crisis by suspending all football events in the country.

Club president Rodolfo Landim said “In this grim moment, I wanted to invite our great Red and Black nation to renew hope and work for better days. Let us take care of our elders, help those who need it most,” Landim wrote in a message to supporters.

With football in the country suspended until further notice, more than half the clubs in Brazil’s Serie A have given up their stadiums as authorities in densely populated Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro seek to expand hospital capacity to deal with the crisis.

Current South American champions Flamengo are giving control of their famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro to health authorities, said club president Rodolfo Landim.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Friday predicted the virus would reach its peak in the country between April and June, anticipating a drop in Covid-19 infections from September.

Mandetta warned the health system in the country of 210 million people could reach saturation by the end of April.