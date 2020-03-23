After the second session of the Anti-Corona Core Committee in the Civil Secretariat of Quetta, Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar has shared that the province is expecting another 1000 pilgrims from Iran to reach Taftan this week. The quarantine center in Taftan already houses 500 pilgrims who are completing their isolation period for Coronavirus potential.

“They are all pilgrims from Iran and have been admitted in Quetta. There are 500 people in Taftan whereas 1,000 more people are expected to come from Iran and those who have not been diagnosed with the virus have been repatriated,” said the Chief Secretary while talking to media.

He stated that work on the establishment of an emergency health city on 50 acres has been started which can accommodate 2,000 people. Moreover, NDMA is providing 600 containers for Taftan and 300 containers for Chaman, which will be equipped with all facilities.

On the other hand, the provincial government is trying to minimize the social interaction by partially locking down public places. While border with Iran remains open – despite provincial government’s disapproval – public transport, malls and shopping centers are all shut down to contain the virus spread.

Notably, Taftan, the border town with Iran, is in dire need of measures as the province has confirmed 104 Coronavirus cases in last three weeks – majority of whom are pilgrims.