UN warns of ‘frightening’ consequences of virus in Gaza

UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory said that there can be frightening consequences of coronavirus in Gaza Strip that is under the Israeli blockade.

Jamie McGoldrick revealed that a possible COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza can be terrible due to the long-term blockade, over population, and limited health facilities in the region.

Worried about situation in Gaza Strip, McGoldrick said the people will get stuck in the region in case of an epidemic, resulting in spread of the virus.

In a meeting released on Saturday at the UN’s internet site, he mentioned the weak as well as inadequate wellness system in Gaza concerning economic resources as well as devices, as well as claimed they are in call with the Palestinian management as well as the World Health Organization over the renovation of the wellness system.

He mentioned that they are collaborating with global contributors on a task with a $7 million spending plan to fulfill Gaza’s immediate requirement for altruistic help for the following 2 months.

The Palestinian Health Ministry very early Sunday verified the initial 2 situations of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.