Prime Minister urges nation for self-quarantine

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the nation urged the nation to keep calm and not panic as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister said “First, Let me tell you what a lockdown is. A lockdown means putting a curfew and restricting people to their homes with the military on the streets, Pakistan cannot afford to impose a total lockdown. 25% of the people in the country live below the poverty line. What will happen to them if I go ahead with the lockdown?”

He instead advises the nation to self-quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus which as already killed four people in the country while the total tally has jumped to 646 cases on Sunday.

However, contrary to his advice, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Provincial Government in Sindh has announced complete lockdown for 15 days with effect from Sunday midnight.

Imran appealed to the nation to impose self discipline and should not indulge in panic buying, as with collective efforts, they would overcome the threats of Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

In his second televised address to the nation after the country reported above 600 Coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Imran said: “Pakistan is different from rest of the world. It would create economic woes if we go for lockdown as 25 per cent chunk of its population was living below the poverty line. The issue of panic is more dangerous than Coronavirus. If all go on panic buying, it will result in irreparable damage to society,” he said.