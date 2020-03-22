Bilawal urges govt to review ‘no lock-down’ decision

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday urged the PTI-led federal government to review its decision of not imposing a lockdown all over Pakistan amid the concerning situation of the coronavirus pandemic, saying a delay would add to the difficulties of the people.

In a video message hours before the Sindh government imposed a province-wide lockdown to fight COVID-19, Bilawal said only unity would help defeat the coronavirus and that it was important for people to stay home as the virus was spreading fast.

“This is war,” he said. “We need your [people’s] help. We need our friends in the media to help us. Strengthen our arms so we can help fight this disease,” he added.

The PPP chairman further urged the federal government to review its policy of not imposing a lockdown across the country, saying, “We all have to face this difficulty for 14 days”.

Meanwhile, in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address, Bilawal said that the premier spread despair even in the most difficult situation.

He said that Imran Khan had always divided the nation, be it the fight against the Taliban or the fight against coronavirus. “But we have to protect the lives of the people in any case.”

He said that while addressing the nation, the premier said that our situation is not like that of Italy. “But if we do nothing, the situation will become the same. They could handle the situation despite having a good healthcare system, so how can we? I urge the federal government to take action soon.”

He said that the ruler who rendered hundreds of thousands of people unemployed during the last 18 months was not talking about the poor. “The people cannot be pushed to their doom in the name of saving their jobs/businesses. Why doesn’t the prime minister spend national resources on the poor instead of making excuses? When will the resources and funds be spent on the people if not now?

Bilawal also lauded the Sindh government’s lockdown decision and appealed to the people to stay in their homes during the lockdown.