MQM-P announces rejoining federal cabinet as deadlock ends

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced rejoining the federal cabinet after holding a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced in a press conference on Sunday that MQM-P leadership had decided to become part of the federal government and retain alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

The convenor said both political parties have to make decisions on ‘many matters’ and major progress was seen in the fulfilment of the demands raised by MQM-P leadership. “MQM-P is now satisfied over the progress made on demands tabled before the federal government. A meeting was also held with Asad Umar who had arrived in Karachi,” he said.

“We have decided to become part of the cabinet. Our leadership thinks it is better to rejoin the federal cabinet.”

The development came after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM-P leadership held at MQM-P’s headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad on Sunday.

Governor Ismail in his statement to the media said that the federal government has allocated Rs 7 billion development budget and Rs 1 billion will be handed over to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar for the metropolis.

He said that Karachi mayor should be given powers to serve the citizens.

To a question regarding lockdown in Sindh due to coronavirus, the governor said a detailed discussion was held and all political parties were on the same page for the lockdown. He added that the nation would fight the war against coronavirus with unity.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lauded the MQM-P’s decision of returning to the federal cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, she said they were all united in this testing time. Together, the nation has to face the coronavirus crisis, she added.

The MQM’s rejoining the cabinet will lend credence to the government’s efforts for the betterment of Karachi, the SAPM said.