NA speaker, opposition leader determined to fight coronavirus

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday contacted to Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on telephone as the latter reached the country from London and talked over formation of a parliamentary committee on the global pandemic coronavirus. The speaker in his telephonic conversation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president welcomed his decision to return to the country. Both the leaders talked about establishment of the parliamentary committee, besides that the speaker discussed economic challenges facing the country in wake of coronavirus. Sources said that the speaker said that our national leadership always got united over the national issues, adding that we have to give our nation a message of dearness and bravery. He said that we don’t have to fear the corona instead we have to combat it because the country is passing through a difficult phase. Meanwhile, Asad Qaiser summoned a meeting of the parliamentary leaders of Senate and Lower House to discuss the economic situation and coronavirus cases. The NA speaker called a meeting of parliamentary leaders at Parliament House on March 25 11am to review the role of the parliament for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.