Hamza Ali Abbasi optimistic about finding a cure for coronavirus

Former Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbasi has expressed hope for finding a cure for coronavirus (Covid-19) amid growing concerns of the outbreak.

The Alif actor took to Twitter and wrote, “We will find a cure for Covid 19 soon Insha Allah and life will go on….”.

He went on to say, “but let us not forget that Death will still come soon for all of us & we shall all stand accountable for our intentions & deeds infront of the one who made us.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi has announced to quit the showbiz industry. He was last seen in Geo TV’s hit drama serial Alif that also features Sajal Ali and Kubra Khan.

Globally, 186 countries have been affected, more than 12,000 people have died and more than 300,000 have been infected by coronavirus as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicenter of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.

In Pakistan, the number of confirmed cases rose to 640 on Saturday after new cases were reported across all the provinces.